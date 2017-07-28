Tenant sought for Ruabon Moor – described as the 'Grouse Capital' of North Wales

A new tenant is being sought for more than 7,000 acres of moorland known as the ‘Grouse Capital’ of North Wales.

Ruabon Moor has historically held the record for the greatest number of grouse shot per acre in the UK and is currently home to by far the largest population of black grouse in Wales.

The site comprises 7,125 acres of predominantly dry heath with some blanket bog. Significant works have been undertaken to re-establish the moor’s sporting prowess over the past five years.

It incorporates Minera Mountain and Esclusham Mountain to the north, and Ruabon Mountain and Eglwyseg Mountain to the south. It has been recognised as a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

Property consultancy Carter Jonas has been appointed to secure a tenant or third party investor for the moor, with the aim of sustaining continued momentum in reviving the red grouse population and securing the moor’s credentials as one of the nation’s leading sporting domains.

The tenancy of Ruabon Moor comprises sporting rights, a gamekeeper’s house, and associated buildings.

Ed Sample, rural consultant at Carter Jonas, said: “Ruabon Moor is one of the country’s pre-eminent game assets, and today offers an unparalleled opportunity to continue its restoration to grandeur and success.

“No other grouse moor in the United Kingdom offers the accessibility, heritage, or outstanding landscapes of Ruabon Moor, and we are confident that, with the right partner, and an intelligent, strategic management process, the moor will flourish for generations to come.

“Crucially, the level of rent and term is negotiable – the priority is to identify a partner who is keen to share the current owner’s ambition to restore the moor to its former glory.”

Ruabon Moor has been owned by the Williams-Wynn family and has yielded significant grouse numbers.

A record of the number of grouse shot on the moor has been documented each year and the family holds a game book with records dating back to 1885.

It held the record in Wales for the largest number of grouse shot in any one season and also the largest number of grouse shot per acre, being 3,571 brace.

The moor is designated as open access land and common land and this allows a number of local farmers rights to graze the moor.

Offa’s Dyke footpath runs along the western boundary of the hill and there is a public maintained highway which runs through part of the moor.

Alongside the moor is a

four-bedroom gamekeeper’s house set on the edge of Ruabon Mountain.

The house is of generous proportions over three floors and set within substantial grounds and access to the house is via a drive from a public highway.

The current gamekeeper has resided the house since 1997 when he began working on the moor. Initially this was to rear partridges for a shoot on the lower levels but more recently to solely increase grouse numbers.

It is possible that another gamekeeper’s cottage could be made available by separate negotiation in the event of employing a second keeper.