Can you help Wrexham plumber remember fellow tradesmen who joined him on trip to Potteries 50 years ago?

THESE plumbers from Wrexham were taking a day out from grappling with

U-bends when they visited the Twyfords factory in the Potteries.

It is 50 years since the Wrexham and District Registered Plumbers Association’s trip to the sanitary ware manufacturer and Ralph Hanmer, pictured third from right on the back row, needs help identifying his former colleagues and associates.

He remembers John Monslow, fourth from left at the back, and Samuel Rogers sixth from right at front, while Cyril Roberts is also in the front row.

Ralph was a self-employed heating engineer, as were most of those pictured. It was largely an independent trade at the time and Ralph, now 86, ran the family business with wife, Joyce, now 83, who kept the books.

He earned an apprenticeship with Andrews of Coedpoeth before branching out on his own. The business has now been passed on to the couple’s sons, Richard and Roger.

Perhaps a Leader reader knows the identity of some of the other plumbers?