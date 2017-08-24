Flying high… model planes take to the skies at Great Orme

The Great Orme, Llandudno, played host to hundreds of radio controlled model air planes on the weekend as the Power Scale Soaring Association (PSSA) held the fourth fly-in for 2017.

Approximately 25 pilots travelled from all over the United Kingdom (UK) to take part in this event with nearly 100 planes in action over August 19 and 20.

Models of all types were in action throughout the weekend from biplanes to the very latest Eurofighter Typhoons gliding out across the ocean.

Awards were given out on the Saturday across three different categories with Steve Kemp – Submarine Spitfire (best flown propeller driven model), Simon Cocker – BAC Canberra (best flown powered model) and Scott Edwards – Hawker Hunter (model of the event) winning these categories.

The PSSA’s next event is on the Orme again on October 7 and 8 – for more information visit the Events Page on the groups website – www.pssaonline.co.uk or contact theevent organiser Phil Cooke on 07772 224 719.