Eight-year-old Rhyl girl is a real 'sweetheart' and is set to compete in the US

AN EIGHT-year-old who has raised thousands for various charities has been crowned Royal International Miss United Kingdom Sweetheart.

Ava Tudball, of Rhyl, previously achieved the first Mini Miss European Wales title and the “ultimate” international title during a competition in Folkestone. Her new Sweetheart win means she will now be eligible to compete in the international final in America in July 2018.

Ava’s mum Lisa said her daughter is proud to be representing her country for the second time at such a young age.

The UK competition took place in Bury. Ava, a year four student at Ysgol Llywelyn, took part in four rounds - three catwalk rounds which involved an opening number dance routine; on-stage introduction and fun fashion wear and evening gown. The fourth round was an interview with the judges about Ava's journey leading up the UK final.

Lisa said: “A large part of this title is focused on inner beauty, teaching the girls the importance of voluntary, community work and fundraising.

“Ava is excited to going to America and is very much looking forward to what will be a new experience. She is a little nervous about what to expect but will try her best to make everyone proud.”

The final will run over six days. The girls will be asked to complete various tasks and attend events during that time.

Ava, alongside her sisters Lily, 11, and Isla, 5, have raised money for Pegasus Children's project, which is a UK registered charity that raises money for the children's hostel in Kathmandu.

Over the last three years, all three girls have raised thousands for various charities including Cancer Research wales, Solving kids cancer, Rainbow child trust fund, Marie Curie and Ronald McDonald house.

“Ava is a kind, caring and considerate little girl, who has a cheeky sense of humour. She has been very fortunate to have successfully auditioned as a junior dancer in the pantomime for the last two years and will appear in Sleeping Beauty again this year alongside her sister Lily at the Rhyl Pavilion this Christmas.

”Flights to America and entry to the contest were included in Ava’s prize package for winning the UK competition, however chaperones costs are not. We are looking for sponsorship who may be able to help pay for towards the costs.”

Ava is looking to attend as many charity and community events as possible. Anyone with an event they would Ava to attend or can aid with sponsorship, is asked to make contact through the Facebook page – Royal International Miss United Kingdom Sweetheart 2017.