Wrexham pet store staff join in world record bid to clean up mucky pups

Staff from a Wrexham pet store rolled up their sleeves in a bid to help set a new world record.

The Groom Room in Pets at Home invited owners to take their pooches to be pampered as part of an attempt by the chain’s northern region to beat the current Guinness World Record for the most dogs washed in 12 hours at multiple locations.

Assistant manager Sarah Savage said: “It went really well. We were kind of up against it because we were a bit short-staffed – but a lot of the guys from the shopfloor pitched in and it was a great success.”

The Wrexham store washed 31 dogs, raising £155 for the Support Adoption For Pets charity through the proceeds of washes.

Mrs Savage added that the total increased to around £200 with donations from customers.

Pets at Home’s northern stores say they were successful in their record attempt, beating the previous total of 5,000 by washing 5,468 dogs in 12 hours.

Mrs Savage said that staff at the Wrexham store were “super excited” to have been involved in the record.

She added: “We were really geared up for it and we’re really pleased that we managed to do it and also raise so much money for Support Adoption for Pets.”

Wrexham’s Groom Room, along with 84 salons in Northern England and Scotland, competed to beat the Guinness World Record.

Salon teams raised more than £32,000 in successfully scrubbing away the current record.

The Groom Room is now awaiting official confirmation from Guinness that the world record has been broken.

Karen Evans, salon manager at Wrexham’s Groom Room, said: “Our salon team really rolled up their sleeves to wash lots of dogs and raise some valuable funds in the process.

“The in-store Vets4Pets practice also helped us fundraise on the day for Support Adoption For Pets, in addition to offering free weight and microchip checks for pets.”