North Wales' Distinguished Gentlemen take to their bikes for charity ride from Rhyl to Conwy

Distinguished Gentlemen from across North Wales took to their bikes to raise money for charity from Rhyl to Conwy.

More than 70 motorcyclists gathered in dress inspired by hit show Mad Men to raise money for prostate cancer research and suicide prevention, as part of the worldwide Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride.

The ride was lead by one of the organisers Councillor Andrew Wood, of Woods Motorcycles in Abergele, dressed all in black and riding an ex-army Triumph TRW 500.

Cllr Wood said:“It’s not just about charity, it’s also about looking dapper and raising awareness for all the guys riding about the disease of prostate cancer and depression.”

The Distinguished Gentleman’s ride was begun in Sydney in 2012 , and is expected to attract around 55,000 riders this year. Currently there are only two other rides in Wales in Cardiff and Pembrokeshire.

This year’s ride, on Sunday September 24, was the fourth annual event in North Wales, which began with just 10 riders, and attracted riders from as far afield as Yorkshire and South Wales.

The ride began in Rhyl at 11.30am and finished in Conwy at 3pm. The riders stopped along the way in Pensarn, Abergele and Colwyn Bay, with the riders even chancing upon the launch of the RNLI’s new lifeboat in Llandudno.

Cllr Wood added: “It made a fantastic occasion us driving past at 10 miles per hour, people thought the lifeboats had organised it.”

Many women also joined the tour, with Cllr Wood’s colleague Anna Revell also taking part on a Triumph Street Twin compete with her 13 year old son Harry as her pillon passenger.

The councillor said:“It was incredible. We had a bit of Mad Men with smoking jackets and pipes, some World War 2 pilots and women in red lipstick and high heels.We must have stretched out close to a mile - people walking by couldn’t believe what they were seeing.”

So far the riders have raised more than £4100 pounds, up more than £2000 from last year, from entrants, with a further £200 taken from donations collected during the trip. Donations can still be made at www.gentlemansride.com/tonydelsolparry.