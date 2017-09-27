Memory Lane… Powys during World War One

With all the Vikings gone, the Powysland Museum in Welshpool now has a new exhibition commemorating the First World War, wrote in the museum’s curator, Eva Bredsdorff.

The exhibition includes this picture of a First World War ambulance from Welshpool.

If you or your family have any First World War memorabilia which might be of interest to the museum and its visitors, please contact the curator by email: powysland@ powys.gov.uk.

Opening hours: weekdays (except Wednesday) 11am-1pm and 2-5pm and Saturdays 11am-2pm.