Young Wrexham pupils enjoy fantasy wedding with fairytale guests

From Pinocchio to the Big Bad Wolf, lots of fairytale characters turned up to a Wrexham school’s wedding day.

Year one pupils at St Giles School, Wrexham, have been learning all about the different events that happen in a church, including weddings and other services.

And this week, they were able to play a part in their own wedding to see how things are done.

The pupils gathered at St Giles Church and dressed up as some of their favourite fairytale characters, such as Cinderella, Pinocchio, Little Red Riding Hood and Peter Pan, as one of the topics of their lessons at the moment is fairytale stories.

During class time they have been reading Jack and the Beanstalk, Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood and Goldilocks and the Three Bears.

Lots of the children have also been doing their own reading at home.

They were delighted to put what they have learnt into action for a special day at St Giles Church.

Jane Richards, a year one teacher at St Giles’ School, said: “We do this every year and it always goes down really well with everyone. Then in the afternoon we have a wedding reception.

“The pupils play the roles of bride and bridegroom, best man, mother and father of the bride and groom and fairytale guests.

“It was a really lovely day and even the staff dressed up in fairytale costumes.”