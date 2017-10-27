Courteeners frontman Liam Fray swaps Old Trafford for Wrexham's Central Station

Liam Fray, frontman and songwriter of Courteeners, one of the country’s biggest and most loved homegrown bands, is playing an intimate acoustic gig in Wrexham’s Central Station next week.

At the gig, Fray is promising Courteeners classics as well as a deep dive into rarely heard songs from the band’s decade-old back catalogue.

The Mancunian band recently headlined a hometown gig at Emirates Old Trafford in front of 50,000 fans so this is a rare opportunity to see the band’s singer in the kind of venue he hasn’t played for years.

Courteeners receive regular comparisons in the press to the leading lights of previous waves of Mancunian Brit-pop such as the Smiths,hs, the Stone Roses, and Oasis an the band’s alternately jangly and bombastic brand of indie guitar rock bears the influence of all three acts, as well as comparisons to contemporaries like Arctic Monkeys and Kasabian.

Featuring Fray, lead guitarist Daniel Conan Moores, bassist Mark Cupello, and drummer Michael Campbell, Courteeners formed in Manchester in 2006, when the 22-year-old Fray – already known around town for his acoustic singer/songwriter gigs – brought three of his childhood friends together to form a proper band.

They have released five studio albums: St. Jude (2008), Falcon (2010), Anna (2013), Concrete Love (2014) and Mapping the Rendezvous (2016); as well as several EPs and two DVD albums.

All the music and lyrics for the band’s songs are written by Fray who claims that all of the lyrics he has written are about personal experiences.

l Liam Fray plays Wrexham Central Station on Tuesday, October 31. Go to www.centralstationvenue.com for information.