Buckley youngsters enjoy 'spooktacular' time at special Halloween themed disco

TOWN youngsters enjoyed a ‘spooktacular’ time at a special Halloween themed disco.

The big party was held at The Tivoli nightclub in Buckley to raise funds for the town’s cheerleading club.

Organised by Buckley Bistre West town councillor Martyn Teire, and Tracey Roberts, almost 150 youngsters donned their scariest costumes for the event on Saturday.

Cllr Teire said it was a great success and more events could be planned for the future.

“We raised more than £800 for the cheerleaders”, he said.

“It was about bringing the community together and giving the kids something to do.

“We had messy crafts, Honor Pedican was doing arts and crafts, there were sweet stalls, glitter bugs, colouring, party games and a best fancy dress competition.

“There was a great turnout. There were about 130 to 140 kids here and they all enjoyed the afternoon.”

He added: “We had Radio Deeside there, the party was hosted by Yen Leung, chief cheerleader.

“We have done a few of these events now, raising money each time for a different local club and all ticket sales will go to the cheerleaders group, in the general pot for the kids and to help develop the coaching staff.

“We’ve got to say thank you to The Tivoli for always being accommodating and not charging us for the hire.

“Everyone is really pleased with how it went.

“It is about bringing the community together, keeping the kids occupied and creating interest in the town.”