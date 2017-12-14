Flintshire glides into Christmas as long-awaited ice rink opens at Theatr Clwyd

Guests flocked to see a popular arts venue frosted over as their spectacular winter ice rink was officially opened.

The ice rink takes pride of place directly outside Theatr Clwyd’s front doors and dozens of eager skaters attended the opening on Tuesday.

Jones Bros Civil Engineering have excavated part of the hill next to the theatre to allow the fully enclosed indoor rink to sit as close as possible to the venue.

Visitors of all ages donned their skating shoes, provided by the theatre, before showcasing their skills on the temporary rink. For the less co-ordinated, penguin skate aids were available to hold on to for balance, and younger children were able to sit on ice bananas while being pulled around by parents.

Theatre bosses were glad to attend the opening after Friday’s original launch was postponed due to inclement weather conditions.

Officials also believe that the unique attraction will boost not only the theatre, but Mold as a town and many businesses, as well as providing local festive fun for families.

Tamara Harvey, Theatr Clwyd’s artistic director, said: “Whether you love skating, love Theatr Clwyd or just love drinking hot chocolate while watching other people slide around in a wobbly fashion with the beautiful Clwydian hills as a backdrop, our ice rink is for you.

“Last year more than 9,000 people came to skate – proof that you don’t have to love the arts to come here. Come eat, drink and enjoy a festive time with family and friends in a warm, creative atmosphere – Theatr Clwyd is for everyone, even small plastic penguins.”

The ice rink is open until for individuals aged four and updwards and promises to bring family cheer until Sunday, January 7.

The 45 minute sessions cost £5-£8 depending on skate hire and can be booked online at www.theatrclwyd.com or by phoning 01352 701521.