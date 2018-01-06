Wrexham band Kidsmoke 'overwhelmed' after their music featured in top Netflix show

A WREXHAM band was ‘overwhelmed’ by support from fans after their music featured in a top TV show.

Last month Lance Williams, guitarist and vocalist for four-piece indie pop band Kidsmoke, spoke to the Leader after finding out his band’s song ‘Take me to the river’ was to be included in one of the latest episodes of Netflix sci-fi series Black Mirror.

He said once the show confirmed the song would be used he and fellow band members James Stickels, Sophie Ballamy and Ash Turner were ‘over the moon’.

The episode, which is entitled Arkangel and is directed by actress and filmmaker Jodie Foster, was released on December 29 and Mr Williams described the moment he heard the song.

He said: “The episode went on at midnight in America, but that was 8am in the UK, so we were up early and we all watched it as soon as it dropped on.

“We were messaging each other on WhatsApp and at first I didn’t see how it was going to fit in but when it came on it was used in a subtle and smart way.

“It was a great feeling to hear our music in the show. There are thousands of bands that would kill for an opportunity like that and I am so grateful that we were chosen.”

To celebrate the announcement Kidsmoke posted a live acoustic version of the song on their Facebook page.

Mr Williams added: “The response has been great, especially on social media.

“Our friends and family have been over the moon and for anyone who knows the show it is a big deal.

“Thank you to all of the people who have supported us and sent us messages, it was really overwhelming.”