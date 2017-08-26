O2 'Guru' coming to Llandrindod Wells

A GURU from O2 will be in Llandrindod Wells on Tuesday, August 29 to provide advice on the new 4G service in the area.

The 4G network will allow O2 customers to access high speed mobile internet.

An O2 Guru will be at the bandstand in Temple Gardens from 10am until 4pm to help with all connectivity and tech questions and share details about the area’s recently enhanced connectivity, as well as giveaways.

Derek McManus, Chief Operating Officer, Telefónica UK said: “O2 customers in Llandrindod Wells can now experience faster mobile internet on their devices such as streaming high definition TV, shopping on the go and video calling.

“For our business customers, 4G is all about working more effectively. For instance, they can work remotely, access cloud services and collaborate using apps.

“O2 4G can make everything easier for our customers.”

O2 currently offers 4G in over 14,000 cities, towns and villages across the UK and spends the equivalent of £2 million a day on strengthening its network and increasing its reach.

For more information about 4G on O2 please visit www.o2.co.uk/4G.