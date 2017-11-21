Burglar jailed after stealing jewellery and coins worth £4,000 from Llandrindod Wells house

A burglar who stole jewellery and coins worth £4,000 from a house in Llandrindod Wells has been jailed.

Mark Robert Jolly, 40, admitted the offence at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard Jolly, of Station Crescent, entered the house as a trespasser between April 4 and 6 this year, and made off with a number of gold and silver items of jewellery, watches and coins.

After hearing the value of the items, as well Jolly’s previous convictions, the magistrates said prison was the only option.

He was jailed for 18 weeks, and ordered to pay £3,000 in compensation. Because the compensation should take priority, he will pay no court costs or a victim surcharge.