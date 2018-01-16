University student left with 'life-threatening' injuries after Aberystwyth street attack

Police are appealing for witnesses after a university student was left with life-threatening injuries following a serious assault in Aberystwyth.

Ifan Richards Owens, 19, is in critical condition following the attack on High Street at around 2.20am in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Dyfed-Powys Police said three men, aged 25, 23 and 20 were held on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Witnesses who were at, or near, High Street between 12.45am and 2.30am have been urged to contact the police on 101, quoting reference 402.

DCI Jayne Butler, of Dyfed-Powys Police, said: “We are issuing a fresh appeal for witnesses to the assault on Ifan Richards Owens.

“Mr Owens remains in hospital in a critical condition.

“We would urge anyone with any information that could assist in our investigation any witnesses to the incident or anyone who may have any CCTV or video footage of the incident to contact police on 101. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”