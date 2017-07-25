Holywell primary school pupils stage tribute to young cancer victim Bradley Lowery

A school has paid tribute to a football-loving youngster who died from a rare form of cancer.

Pupils at St Winefride’s Catholic Primary School in Holywell paid £1 to wear their own clothes in school and a minute’s silence was observed in tribute to Bradley Lowery.

At the age of 18 months, Bradley, from County Durham, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma and battled the cancer for more than two years.

The youngster initially beat the disease and was in remission.

But in July last year, Bradley relapsed and earlier this month the six-year-old’s parents announced their son had lost his fight with the rare and debilitating form of cancer.

Bradley was a big Sunderland FC fan and struck up a close bond with England international Jermain Defoe during the player’s time at the club.

His plight saw him win the hearts of people across the UK, with the football community uniting to support Bradley.

The money collected at St Winefride’s went towards the charity set up in Bradley’s name – the ‘Bradley Lowery foundation’.

The foundation has already reached a total of £285,500. It aims to help support families with their own fundraising campaigns.

Donations can also be made via www.justgiving.com/

crowdfunding/

bradleylowerysfight