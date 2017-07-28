Burial plots shortage in Buckley is a 'major issue' says council 

A shortage of burial space is a “major issue” for one of Flintshire’s biggest towns.

Members of Buckley Town Council are continuing to investigate ways to solve the problem following concerns that space could run out within a year.

It comes as Flintshire Council told town clerk Martin Wright that a plan was being drawn up to serve every community.

In an email to the town council, Steve Jones, Flintshire Council’s chief officer for Streetscene and transportation, said: “I am planning for a report to be presented to the council’s scrutiny and cabinet committees to agree the most appropriate way forward in each community.

“Ahead of the reports the bereavement manager, Richard Blake, will be reviewing options and will take up the opportunity to speak with the contact detailed in your email.

“Richard will also ensure that the town council is kept informed of any decision which is likely to be considered by cabinet.

“The date of the cabinet report is October 2017.”

Prior to the email correspondence, Buckley Town Council was told that Flintshire Council had 40 spaces for new burials, which will be available for an estimated eight years.

St Matthew’s Church has no new plots, while St John’s United Reformed Church has 10 plots.

Emmanuel Church – also known as Bistre Parish Church – has less than 50, estimated to run out in two to three years.

Questions have previously been raised by members as to what would happen if there was a natural disaster in the town, with concerns space could run out within a year.

The Mayor of Buckley, Cllr Dennis Hutchinson said: “It makes sense for officers to address this town council.

“If we can get land gifted from the churches to Flintshire Council, that’s a damn good place to start.”

Cllr Mike Peers called for a consultation with the town council before any reports went to the authority’s scrutiny committees.

Cllr Ron Hampson added: “This is one of the biggest issues facing the town. We need that land and it’s disgraceful we can’t get the backing for a small investment here, it’s not very good at all.

“Considerable investment was made in Connah’s Quay, which was needed.

“This is a major issue for the town.”