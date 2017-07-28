Trial of man accused of murdering wine bar owner delayed until November

The trial of a man charged with the murder of a former wine bar owner has been put back until November.

Defendant Jordan Davidson, 25, who is also charged with two burglaries, two robberies, an attempted robbery, attempted grievous bodily harm and a charge of actual bodily harm on police officers, did not appear at Mold Crown Court yesterday.

Mr Justice Lewis conducted a telephone conference with lawyers in the case and a provisional trial date in September was vacated.

Custody time limits were extended and a new trial date was fixed for November 27 at Caernarfon Crown Court.

It is expected to last for two weeks. A further mention hearing will take place on November 1.

The defendant has not yet formally entered his pleas. Psychiatric reports are currently being prepared.

The body of Nicholas Anthony Churton, who formerly ran a wine bar in Rossett, was found at his home in Crescent Close, Caia Park, Wrexham, on Monday, March 27.

Davidson is currently remanded in custody.