Horizon to hold public meetings for feedback on plans.

Horizon are set to hold a series of events this month to discuss various matters regarding their Wylfa Newydd site.

The main topic of interest for the meetings will be the company’s proposed improvements to sections of the A5025 and preparing its Wylfa Newydd site for construction.

Horizon first asked local people for their views in 2016 on its plans to widen, reconstruct and add a new surface layer to parts of the A5025 between Valley and the Wylfa Newydd site.

The result of the feedback has seen minor adjustments made to the parts of the existing road that will join with Horizon’s proposed new sections, new plans for drainage, refinement of cycle and pedestrian crossings and increased sections of replacement hedges, walls and tree planting.

Similarly, this further consultation on Horizon’s plans for site preparation and clearance comes after local people were asked for their views on the initial draft proposals last year.

Since then there have been a number of changes to the plans including a reduction in the duration of work from 24 to 15 months and new commitments to maintain access to public footpaths and the Fisherman’s Car Park.

In each case, Horizon will finalise its proposals following these consultations and submit planning applications to Isle of Anglesey County Council later this year.

Richard Foxhall, Stakeholder Relations Manager at Horizon, said: “These are important pieces of work that we need to complete before we start the main construction phase of Wylfa Newydd.

“We’ve made some changes to our original proposals for both the site preparation and road improvements, and we’re keen for local people to have the opportunity to find out what’s new and give us their views.”

The events, to be held in Horizon’s consultation bus, will be held on:

Thursday, August 17 at Douglas Inn car park, Tregele; 10am – 1pm

Thursday, August 17 at Holland Hotel car park, Llanfachraeth; 4pm – 7pm

Friday, August 18 at Glascoed Road car park, Cemaes; 10am – 1pm

Saturday, August 19 at The Valley Anglesey car park, London Road, Valley; 10am – 1pm.