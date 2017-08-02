Enjoy some sweet soul sounds at North Wales Blues and Soul Festival

A music festival is to return for a weekend packed with top performers from around the world.

The North Wales blues and Soul Festival will be held in Kendricks Field, Mold from Friday to Sunday after the success of last year’s event.

Event organiser Charlie Broadhurst, of Event Sound Ltd, said: “This is our fourth year and the event is increasingly becoming a must-do summer fixture

here.

“This year we have another stellar line-up with stars from all over the world, along with a selection of home-grown talent performing many different types of Blues and Soul music.

“Visitors will be able to enjoy sets by everyone from industry stalwarts to up-and-coming stars.

“The event has been getting bigger and better each year and this year we expect to draw even bigger crowds.”

Topping the bill are Laura Harman, who counts Fun Lovin’ Criminals frontman Huey Morgan among her fans; and Texan songsmith Hamilton Loomis, the

protégé of R’n’B egend Bo Diddley.

Other names due to take to the stage at the event are John O’Leary and Sugarkane; Connie Lush; Stevie Nimmo Trio; Greg Coulson; the John Verity Band; Alexis Evans; Deep in the Top; Colin Hinds Band; Liam Ward Band and Delta Radio.

Visitors to the festival, which is supported by Mold Town Council, can make a weekend with camping at Mold Alex FC, a short walk from the festival venue.

For details visit www.nwbluesandsoul.co.uk.