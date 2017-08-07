Race For Life at Caereinion High School raises £6,000

Pupils and staff at Caereinion High School have raised more than £6,000 for two cancer charities by taking part in a Race For Life – Race at Your Place event at the school.

Held on Friday, July 14, the race saw pupils in years seven to 10 complete the 5K route around the school grounds.

Year 12 pupils also got involved by organising cake stalls, selling strawberries and cream, sweets and organising the track ready for the big day.

The impressive total will be split between two charities in support of year 11 pupil Bryn Jones who is receiving cancer treatment at Telford Hospital.

A school spokesperson said: “Caereinion High School has supported the Race For Life at various locations over the last eight years, and this year again, we decided to hold the event at the school so that the boys could also get involved.

“We would like to thank all pupils, parents and everyone who kindly sponsored our pupils. The amount raised surpassed all expectations reaching a staggering £6,000 and still counting, matching last year’s total.

“As a school we will be donating half the funds raised to Cancer Research and half to the Harry Johnson Trust.

“This trust is of a great support to our Year 11 pupil Bryn Jones who is receiving treatment at Telford Hospital.

“We as a school want to show our support for Bryn, his family, and others that are fighting against cancer.

“This is an outstanding achievement for those who took part and for Caereinion High School and is a true reflection of our pupils’ and staff’s determination.”