BBC urged not to axe radio coverage of Wrexham AFC

THE BBC is being urged not to reduce radio commentary of Wrexham AFC games as it considers its future coverage.

Plaid Cymru’s North Wales AM Llyr Gruffydd has called on BBC Radio Wales to rethink its decision to reduce its radio coverage of Reds matches, saying it ignores the many fans who cannot access online commentaries.

The proposal, outlined by Radio Wales editor Colin Paterson will see the current opt-out for North Wales on FM radio axed except for ‘key games’ and the Wrexham commentary on the BBC’s website.

Mr Gruffydd said: “Like many fans across the North who rely on BBC radio for live match commentaries, I have a poor broadband connection and won’t be able to receive the online commentaries.

“How many other fans will be missing out in this way as a result of this change of policy?

“I’ve written to Mr Paterson asking to hear the rationale for the decision, which appears to be a cost-cutting exercise that won’t actually save much money.

“I also wonder whether any research was undertaken into the number of people who will be unable to access the web in the area affected.

“Many people, especially in more rural areas, have a poor digital service and not everybody is online. They will be unable to access the BBC’s new service.

“That’s why I’d like the BBC to rethink its decision as it will mean a poorer service for the many Wrexham fans across the North.”

Last week Mr Paterson announced that with the future of digital technology in mind, traditional methods of tranmission “are likely to change or even phased out altogether”.

He confirmed commentary on every Wrexham game next season would be available online.

“For Wrexham, every game will be available via the BBC Sport Wales website, and on FM/digital for key games.”