Hywel Williams MP leads protests against Starbucks proposals

Arfon MP Hywel Williams led protests this week against proposed plans to open a Starbucks cafe near a “dangerous” roundabout in Bangor.

On Tuesday, Mr Williams and 40 residents turned up to voice their frustrations against the proposal, which if granted, would see the building placed on the junction between Deiniol Road and Sackville Road.

The Plaid Cymru Member has voiced his opposition to the drive-through plans on the green field site in the city centre, saying the proposal would bring no tangible benefits to the local community whilst taking money away from local businesses.

Mr Williams said: “The proposed location itself is reason enough to stop the plans. The roundabout at Sackville Road/ Deiniol Road is chaotic as it is. Another entrance/exit would surely make things worse.

“This money making outlet for a multi-national corporation is planned for a significant green space in the city centre - which would be better used as an amenity for local people and visitors.”

Plaid Cymru councillor Steve Collings who represents the Deiniol Ward in Bangor is concerned about the effect that the proposed building would have on the natural landscape of the area.

An online petition opposing the development has already received more than a thousand signatures, with many residents worried about the effect that the building would have on the traffic flow on a roundabout.