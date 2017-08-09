Rhyl's Alexa Davies to join Mamma Mia cast for sequel

A FORMER member of a Rhyl-based youth theatre group and has been snapped up for the Mamma Mia! sequel film.

Alexa Davies, 21, from Rhyl, who went to Ysgol Glan Clwyd in St Asaph and honed her stage and screen skills with the Theatre in the Community (TiC) company in Rhyl, has starred in numerous films, including A Brilliant Young Mind, Absolutely Anything and Vinyl, as well as TV series Harlots, Detectorists and Raised by Wolves.

She will play the young Rosa (Julie Walters in the original film) in Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!, while Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Colin Firth and Dominic Cooper will be reprising their roles.

A whole host of talented actors and actresses – who learned their craft at TiC –- have gone on to success in the film, television and theatre worlds.

TiC alumni include Denbigh’s Amber Davies, who went on to win this year’s Love Island reality TV series; Jade Davies, Amber’s older sister, who has just been signed up to the West End cast of Phantom of the Opera; Kane Oliver Parry, who will play the male lead in the UK tour of the Carole King Musical – Beautiful and Tom Roberts, currently appearing in the Wars of the Roses live action show at Warwick Castle.

The theatre company – which offers drama, movement and music workshops and sessions allowing students to develop skills to the ‘highest level of professional theatre’ – will be staging Half a Sixpence at Rhyl Pavilion tonight (Wednesday). The show will run until Saturday.

Julie Burnage, who helps with marketing at TiC, said: “They work so very hard and I don’t think people realise the extraordinary talent that we have living and performing on our doorstep.

“My 16-year-old daughter is usually in the show but she has just spent a month doing volunteer work in Peru so has missed the rehearsals. She got home last night (after a 32-hour journey) and will be in the theatre working backstage on opening night. That’s the kind of commitment these kids have to TiC.”

Half A Sixpence will run every night from tonight (Wednesday) until Saturday, at 7.30pm. There are also Thursday and Saturday matinees, starting at 2.30pm. Go online at www.rhylpavilion.co.uk/tic-present-half-sixpence to book.

Photo: Alexa Davies/Twitter