Police investigate break-in at Beaumaris Leisure Centre

North Wales Police are investigating after thieves broke into an outbuilding at Beaumaris Leisure Centre recently.

Sometime between 4.30pm on Saturday August 5 and and 12.50pm on Wednesday August 9, thieves broke into a cargo container at the side of the Leisure Centre.

They stole a quality of gardening equipment, including a Stihl FS-70 strimmer and Stihl HS45-24 hedge cutter.

An attempt was also made on an adjoining container but this proved unsuccessful.

Investigating Officer PC Ian Edwards who works at Llangefni Police Station said: ‘In addition to the strimmer and hedge cutter a quantity of other gardening tools were stolen so I’m keen to hear any concerns about anyone selling gardening equipment locally as well as from anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour or activity in the area at the time of the break-in.

“I’m also asking local businesses and communities to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately. It is also worth reminding the community to ensure their property is always locked and secured or kept out of sight.”

If you can assist this investigation please contact North Wales Police control room direct via web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx. Alternatively phone 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote RC1712 0651.