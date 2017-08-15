Residents outraged at fly-tipping blight on village beauty spot near Wrexham

Residents are outraged at flytipping blighting a village beauty spot.

Scores of waste has been dumped in woods at Llwyneinion, opposite the acid tar lagoon site, leaving those living nearby up in arms at the situation.

Cllr Paul Pemberton visited the site to assess the situation and is liasing with Natural Resources Wales in the hopes of some action being taken against whoever is responsible.

But Cllr Pemberton said part of the problem is that the land does not belong to anyone.

“After numerous complaints I decided to take a look in the woods to see if it was as bad as reported.

“I was astounded to see the mess there in such a beautiful area.

“The amount of dumped rubbish is disgusting when all they have to do is take to a local recycling centre like Plas Madoc and all would be well.

“I have asked Natural Resources Wales and the authority to look at this and decide on what action could be taken.

“Quite rightly, the residents are going crazy about it and they say the council should do more but we don’t know who the landowner is. According to the land registry, it is no man’s land.

“NRW have come back to me straight away and said they are going to investigate it.

“They will work with the council to see if we can get to the bottom of who’s behind this and take action against them.”