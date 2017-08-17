Gwynedd school pupils A-level results are higher than national average.

Gwynedd Council has congratulated the county’s pupils on their impressive A level results which turned out to be higher than the national average.

25.5% of entries gained grades of A* /A, higher than the average of the whole of Wales which was at 25%.

Councillor Gareth Thomas, Gwynedd Council Cabinet Member for Education said: “We can take pride in the success of our young people. The students are to be congratulated for their dedication and perseverance.

“I would also like to offer my sincere gratitude to the teachers for their hard work during the year and for preparing students so thoroughly for the examinations.

“I would like to wish all the very best to our young people as they make their choices for the next steps in their careers.”

Garem Jackson, Head of Education for Gwynedd Council, stated that he was very pleased with the A Level results of students in Gwynedd secondary schools again this year, which exceed those of 2016.

He noted: “I am very pleased with the results in Gwynedd schools again this year. The students and their teachers are to be congratulated warmly on their success.

“The percentage achieving grades A*-E across all subjects was very heartening again this year. It is pleasing that the percentage gaining A*-E grades is 100% across the majority of subjects and this reflects the support and guidance provided for our young people.

“I would like to thank the schools and the teachers for their hard work and professionalism, the students for their efforts and the parents for their support.”

Whilst noting the need for care when forming conclusions based on the statistics released today, especially in subjects where the number of candidates is very small, Garem Jackson drew attention to outstanding performance in individual subjects.

He added: “Although the number taking examinations varies enormously across subjects, it is pleasing to note that the results are very good in Welsh, Physics, Geography, Physical Education, Mathematics, Further Mathematics and History.

“The Skills Challenge Certificate (Welsh Baccalaureate) was introduced in September 2015 and is equivalent to an A Level. It is pleasing to see such a high percentage of candidates achieving the qualification.”

The Head of Education also referred to the students’ success in the Advanced Subsidiary examination and wished these young people all the very best in their A levels next year.

Here are some of the best results from around from schools in Gwynedd:

Ysgol Dyffryn Ogwen Bethesda:

Lois Owen received got 3A’s and 2B’s and will be studying Law at Cardiff University, Rhiannon Llwyd received 3A’s and 2B’s is going to Liverpool University to study Veterinary Science.

Luke Crowe had 3A’s and 1B will be studying History at Birmingham and Math Owen who will be studying Mathematics at Cardiff with 2A*’s, 2B’s and 1C.

One student at the school who has had a remarkable year is Elan Môn Gilford. Elan has a hearing disability but is a remarkable young lady. Earlier this year she was nominated for one of the St David’s awards as a result of the hours of voluntary work she does with young people as a PE coach. But the highlight of her year was being presented with one of the new Diana Awards by Princes William and Harry because, as a sportswoman, she has helped hundreds of young people across North Wales build confidence and skills through sport. Unsurprisingly, Elan will be following a Sports Science course at Bangor University.

Ysgol Syr Hugh Owen, Caernarfon:

Among their number of high achievers this year are : Deian Parry Williams (3A*/1A); Tom Ynyr Thomas (4A); Alwena Luff (1A*/3A); Catrin Peris Owen (1A*/2A/1B); Alaw Fon Roberts (1A*/2A/1B); Ffion Angharad Roberts (1A*/2A/1B)0; Magi Ann Williams (3A/1B).

Ysgol Tryfan:

Manon Williams, Bangor, received an A, C, and a Distinction in IT. She is now going to study nursing at Bangor. Tomos Wood of Menai Bridge received five A* grades and is going to Cambridge to study engineering. Hana Abbas of Bangor received four A* grades and an A and she is going to Cambridge to study law.