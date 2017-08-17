The best ever at Denbigh High!

DENBIGH High School is thrilled to be celebrating its best ever set of A-Level results.

There were plenty of smiling faces at the Ruthin Road school on Thursday morning, with more than three-quarters of grades being in the A* to C classification.

“I am absolutely delighted with the fantastic performance of our A-Level students,” said Denbigh High School headteacher Simeon Molloy.

“The results are brilliant again this year and include a raft of top performers, and for students doing two or more A levels a stunning 100 per cent passed – our best ever results, with 77 per cent being the top A*-C grades.

“In fact, over 50 per cent of the grades were B grades or above.”

Mr Molloy added: “These results are a testament to the dedication and hard work of the students and the whole team around them.

“The pupils, teachers, our essential support staff, parents and family have all helped prove our motto of ‘Succeeding together – progressing with pride’.

“Congratulations to all and good luck in your future at university and college.”

Mr Molloy said that the results, coupled with the sixth form-only wing at the school and networked supervised study area demonstrated that Denbigh High School is “going from strength to strength.”

“We hope that these results will encourage even more students to join (the) Denbigh High School sixth form in partnership with the Dyffryn Clwyd Consortium,” he added.

“I would just finally like to mention our magnificent top performers who all achieved A*/A or equivalent grades.

“They are Morgan Carpenter, Mathew Cooke, Daniel Dallolio, Ian Hall, Joshua Howarth, Erin Lloyd, Hannah McArthur, Natalie McCall, Elaine Mojares, Michael Murray, Carys Rawson, Gabbi Roberts, John Roberts, Stevie Seville and Jacob Williams.”