A top year for Llanfyllin Show 2017

LLANFYLLIN Show 2017 brought Bodfach Park to life on Saturday, August 12, with a record breaking event.

Year on year there were bigger crowds through the gate and many more entries in horticulture, sheep classes and other competitions.

County councillor and show sponsor Peter Lewis enjoyed the record breaking event.

He said: “There was really good entertainment and the Kangaroo Kid was fantastic. He came straight back from the injury at the Royal Welsh and jumped over a dump truck.

“The crowds loved it.”

Paying tribute to the high standard of competition entries, Cllr Lewis added: “I was in charge of the gate and we had record numbers year on year.

“I know we also had record sheep entries, it really did highlight the quality of the stock in the area.

“We also had a record number of trade stands. There were a lot of businesses there supporting the show.

“We were very lucky with the weather. There was so much in the Marquee tent we had to put some of the items outside.”

The 2017 show featured sheep, goats, horticulture, horses, shearing, the aerial stunts of the Kangaroo Kid and all of the highlights that can be expected at an agricultural show.

There were also crafts and cookery sections along with floral displays and a variety of trade stalls.

The 2017 show president is Phil Ellis, of Rhos-y-Brithdir, and his presidency was celebrated with a lunch prior to the show on July 16.