Police investigate damage at Bangor Cathedral

North Wales Police are investigating after vandals broke into Bangor Cathedral and caused a significant amount of damage.

Sometime overnight between Thursday, August 17 and Friday, August 18, offenders forced their way into the Cathedral.

They ended up causing a significant amount of damage to Cathedral property in doing so as well as further damage once inside.

Investigating Officer PC Arthan at Bangor Police Station said, ‘We are eager to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour or activity in the area at the time of the break-in and I’m asking the local community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately to police.

“This was a despicable act damaging such a well-loved and significant local building and every effort is being made to trace those responsible.”

If you can assist this investigation please contact North Wales Police control room direct via web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx.

Alternatively phone 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote RC1712 5600.

For comprehensive crime prevention advice on how to secure your business visit https://www.north-wales.police.uk/advice-and-support/safer-business/safer-business-intro