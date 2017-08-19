Huge crowd gathers as Corbyn comes to Bangor

A crowd of more than 1000 people turned up to see Jeremy Corbyn at a rally in Bangor this afternoon.

People of all ages from all over the City and beyond came together at the park near the leisure centre to wait for the leader of the Labour party to make his appearance.

The 68-year-old turned up at 2pm, alongside fellow Labour party member, Albert Owen MP, Mary Griffiths-Clarke, who ran for the Arfon seat in the elections and First Minister of Wales, Carwyn Jones.

Upon arrival, Mr. Jones was first to address the crowd, taking to the platform placed in front of the park’s main gate.

“It’s so important that we look to the future and we look to work hard, all of us, to deliver across the UK what we have here in Wales; a government dedicated to a better future.” he said.

After he spoke, Mr. Corbyn was invited on to the platform to a huge round of applause from onlookers.

He began by thanking the members of the public for their support to Ms. Griffiths-Clarke during her election campaign stating that he was “sorry that we didn’t quite, but I know that nobody could have worked harder than her during the campaign”.

He continued “We want a labour MP returned here during the next elections. I want to thank Carwyn Jones and Welsh Labour for the way that they make a difference to the government here in Wales.

“However, we also need a UK Labour government to work alongside the Welsh one, to ensure that Wales gets the resources it so desperately needs.”

Mr Corbyn also thanked Christina Reece, the Shadow Welsh Secretary for her hard work, as well as congratulating Albert Owen MP for retaining his seat on Anglesey during the elections.

He explained that he wants more investment in Wales and wants to see more jobs being created, as well as introducing an end to zero hour contracts and a living wage of ten pounds an hour.

“Taxpayers money should be used for the public good.” he concluded.

Finally, he thanked all those present for attending the rally and said that he was grateful that the weather decided to stay pleasant throughout the hour or so that he was at the park.