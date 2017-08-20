Affordable housing project progressing in Newtown

THE building of 30 homes on Lower Canal Road, Newtown, is progressing quickly.

The Mid-Wales Housing Association managed development is on the site of the former Timber Wharf where the canal once terminated in Newtown.

The completed scheme will provide affordable homes for rent, with a mix of family and single person accommodation including two-and three-bedroom houses and one and two-bedroom flats.

The development is being built on brownfield land that has been vacant for more than 10 years.

The developer partner and main contractor for this scheme is Pickstock Homes, Oswestry with the construction contract being managed by the association’s project manager, Rigby Thorpe, Newtown.

The development will cost in the region of £3.2 million and is part-funded by £2 million of Welsh Government Social Housing Grant with the remainder funded by Mid-Wales Housing Association.

The construction contract has targets for the contractor to employ 80 per cent local labour in the workforce and provide training placements for building trade apprentices and significant elements and components for the houses will also be provided by locally based companies and suppliers.

Sian Howells, director of new business at Mid-Wales Housing said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to work in partnership with Pickstock Homes to produce much needed quality affordable accommodation for the people of Newtown. It is particularly pleasing to be able to be part of such a positive regeneration scheme, and this development is another important step forward for the association.”