Bettws woman and daughter on their bikes for London Ride the Night

MORE than £2,000 in the fight against cancer was raised by Julie Turner, of Bettws, Newtown, and her daughter, Grace, when they took part in the Women v Cancer Ride the Night 104k cycle ride through London.

Julie is pictured cycling through Victoria under the gaze of Big Ben during Ride the Night which is organised by Action for Charity.

The annual ride takes place overnight and is the largest women only cycle event in the UK.

Starting at Windsor Race Course, riders loop through central London via Feltham, Twickenham, Richmond, Fulham, Chelsea, Battersea, Westminster, Victoria, Putney, Kingston-upon-Thames, Staines and Runnymede, before returning back to Windsor.

Julie completed the course with her daughter, Grace Turner, a personal trainer based in London.

“It was a fantastic event for Grace and I to do together. We were so lucky with perfect weather conditions on the night, it was ideal. At times it was pretty scary though, especially early on when we cycled through countryside in the pitch black for several miles, and with over 3,000 ladies taking part you were continually trying not to clip other riders,” said Julie.

“Also the roads weren’t closed, and by the time we got to central London the traffic was fairly busy with double decker buses, taxis and cars flying past us.

“Despite that, plus having to stop at endless sets of traffic lights, we really enjoyed it.

“It was a superbly organised event and it was so nice to be able to ride on the flat for once with only one big hill in 104k,” said Julie.

Julie and Grace finished Ride the Night at 5.13am, and raised £2,008 between them for Breast Cancer Care, Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust and Ovarian Cancer Action.

Both would like to thank all who contributed for their generous donations.