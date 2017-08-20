RideLondon duo from Llandrindod and Newbridge raise £3k

A PAIR of cyclists from Radnorshire have raised over £3,000 after participating in the Prudential RideLondon.

Dai Davies from Newbridge on Wye and Bob Davies from Llandrindod Wells (no relation) went down to London at the end of July to take on the 100-mile challenge while fundraising for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Bob unfortunately lost his wife Maureen to cancer in February and Dai has had his own fight with the illness, so the pair decided to get on their bikes and gather as much support as they can for Macmillan.

The Prudential RideLondon was started after the 2012 Olympic Games and covers a 100-mile route starting from the Olympic Park.

Speaking about the ride over phone while on a cycling holiday in Italy, Dai said: “It was fantastic. We couldn’t believe how many riders were there. It was a wonderful experience.

“The route was from London to Surrey and back to London, starting in the Olympic park.

“It was great seeing all of the landmarks, and going past the Tower of London.

“Bob lost his wife in February and Macmillan were very good to her. I myself have had eye cancer, it’s a charity that just helps so many people.”

Prior to the ride, the pair of ex-PE teachers have been putting themselves through rigorous training.

Dai added: “The furthest I’d done in training was all the way to Aberystwyth and back.

“We were training regularly leading up to the event.”

The Davies duo clocked in with a time of just over seven hours, though this included a few stops.

“I think without stops we could cut the time down if we’d wanted,” Dai added.

Bob has a knee operation coming up so he may be out of the saddle for a bit, though Dai hopes they might be able to have another expedition on the pedals.

He said: “I don’t know about doing it next year, but never say never. Having enjoyed it so much we will see how Bob’s feeling.”

The pair have so far raised over £3,000 with support still coming in.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/go4mo