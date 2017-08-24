High standards maintained at Glan Clwyd

HIGH standards of previous years have been continued.

That’s the outcome from a superb set of GCSE results achieved by students at Ysgol Glan Clwyd, in St Asaph.

“We are very proud of the achievement of all our Year 11 pupils who are celebrating today following excellent GCSE results,” said headteacher Bethan Cartwright.

“The high standards of the previous years have been maintained and improved upon.”

Due to the changes made to GCSE qualifications in Wales, the school is unable to compare performance with previous years.

At Glan Clwyd, 88 per cent of pupils achieved A*-C grades in Welsh, with 75.9 per cent achieving A*-C in their Welsh language GCSE.

Meanwhile, 89 per cent of pupils achieved A*-C grades in English, with 74.7 per cent achieving A*-C grades in their English language GCSE.

Further results saw 70 per cent of pupils achieved A*-C grades in their maths qualification

“We are very pleased once again to see so many young people succeed – it is a tribute to their hard work and determination, the commitment of staff, and the support of parents,” added Bethan Cartwright.

“Most pupils have exceeded their personal targets and many have achieved a raft of A* and A grades.

“They can now step forward confidently to their chosen post-16 pathway.

“The majority of pupils in this year group have worked diligently and co-operated happily with staff and it is very pleasing to see them attain such commendable grades.

“They have also been fully supported by the school’s pastoral and mentoring schemes.

“The message is very clear – aspirational pupils who work hard, succeed!

“Congratulations to all the young people – we applaud their success

“Llongyfarchiadau calonog i chi gyd!”