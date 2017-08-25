Gwynedd pupils celebrate their GCSE results!

Pupils from all over Gwynedd were celebrating this morning as they achieved the grades needed to move on to the next step of education.

Some were looking forward to attending their school’s sixth form years, while others were preparing for life at college.

Ysgol Syr Hugh Owen pupils achieved “excellent” GCSE results.

Among the Caernarfon school’s highest achievers were Owain Twrog Hughes , Heledd Davies and Ela Gwenllian Huws who all collected 9A*’s and 2A’s each.

Headmaster, Paul Matthews-Jones, commented: “We at Ysgol Syr Hugh Owen are celebrating another year of excellent results. Our hardworking students deserve all their success and recognition, and we pay tribute to each and every one of them.

“I’d also like to thank all of our staff, parents and governors for all their hard work and support.

“Congratulations to all our pupils. We look forward to welcoming them back to the sixth form and wish all pupils who are moving on to training or college courses every success.”

Meanwhile, staff and pupils at St. Gerard’s school were also pleased with their GCSE results.

61% of grades achieved by pupils at the Bangor-based school were between A*-A with 94% of grades between A* and C. Elen Owens was one of the school’s top performers as she received 10 A* and two A’s in her GCSE results.

Headteacher Ann McFarlane said: “ We are delighted to announce that our pupils have performed to the very best of their abilities. Well done to you all!”

Ysgol Friars headteacher Neil Foden explained that pupils at the Bangor school had excelled in their GCSE’s.

“We are very, very pleased by our GCSE results here at Friars as at least 16 of our pupils have managed to achieve five A*’s each.

“We are also proud of the fact that, although the national average for GCSE Maths results showed that their has been a drop in grades in the subject, our pupils seem to have achieved grades higher than the average.

“We are also expecting to see a significant amount of pupils return to sixth form next month. I would like to say a huge congratulations to all of our pupils, as well as the teachers and parents who have helped along the way.”

There were smiles all around Ysgol Tryfan too as over 30% of the Bangor school’s pupils achieved A*-A grades and the majority of them are set to return to attend Sixth form.

Headteacher Gwyn Tudur said: “Despite significant changes to the exams and the curriculum, they have managed to achieve some excellent results and they should be very proud of that.

“I’d like to personally thank the pupils for putting in the hard work, the teachers for helping them along the way and of course the parents as well for supporting them throughout the years. I wish them all the bes of success in the future and look forward to welcoming some of them back to our sixth form in September.”

Ysgol Dyffryn Ogwen headteacher, Allun Llwyd, said that his pupils “coped well with the increasing demands of the new qualifications” and that he was “very happy with the achievements of students” at the Bethesda school once again this year..

Amongst the high performers this year were Esme Crowe who received nine A*’s and four A’s, Gethin Hughes who had four A*’s, six A’s, two B’s and one C, Hannah Morgan who had three A*’s, six A’s, and four B’s, and Cadi Roberts who achieved three A*’s, nine A’s and one B.

Overall, the results achieved in Northern parts of Gwynedd were encouraging, despite a drop in the number of high grades achieved nationally across Wales.