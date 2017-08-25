Holyhead pair charged with assault

Two people from Holyhead have been charged in connection with an assault which took place at the Edinburgh Castle Public House in Holyhead.

A 38-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman are due to appear in court this morning after they assaulted a 50-year-old local woman during the early hours of Thursday.

Inspector Jason Higgins at Llangefni Police Station said “The two were arrested shortly after the incident and this morning they were both charged with assault.

“Both have been refused bail and will appear before Llandudno Magistrates later this morning.

“Their victim remains in a stable condition thanks to the swift actions of the medical team at Ysbyty Gwynedd.”

If you can assist with this investigation please contact North Wales Police via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx Alternatively, phone 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote RC17128948