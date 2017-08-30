Mold's Alehouse named third best pub in Wales

THE owners of a micropub are raising a glass after beer experts named them the third best in Wales.

Husband and wife team Rebecca and Gareth Jones opened the Mold Alehouse just 18 months ago after Gareth left his job with the Royal Mail where he had worked for 21 years.

The couple opened the new venture on Earl Road early in 2016 and have seen it become a popular destination for real ale lovers who flock to the ground floor of the Grade II listed Earl Chambers in a space familiar to locals as the old Flintshire Chronicle office.

Inspired by the micropub movement which encourages landlords to “serve cask ales, promote conversation, shun electronic entertainment and dabble in traditional bar snacks”, Gareth estimates the pub have sold more than 300 different beers since first opening.

The pair have now been rewarded for their efforts by coming third in Welsh CAMRA’s Pub of the Year contest, finishing behind The Druid Inn in Goginan, Ceredigion and the New Inn in Bwlch, Powys.

Gareth said: “Rebecca and I were so happy to win the Vale of Clwyd CAMRA nranch Pub of the Year, so then to follow it up with North Wales CAMRA Pub of the Year was a very proud moment.

“This meant we represented North Wales in the Wales CAMRA Pub of the Year were we came third.

“To achieve all this in our first 18 months of opening is fantastic and the recognition shows we are doing something right.

“None of this would be possible without the fantastic beer and cider makers we have in our region and the excellent continued support from our customers.”