North Wales Police investigate break-in at Indian restaurant in Caernarfon

North Wales Police are investigating after thieves broke into the Sopna Indian Restaurant near Caernarfon.

Sometime between midnight Monday August 28 and 6.30am on Tuesday, August 29, thieves forced their way into the Sopna Indian Restaurant on the A4086 in Rhosbodrual near Caernarfon and stole a small amount of cash.

Inspector Owain Llewellyn at Bangor Police Station said: “We’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area overnight and witnessed any suspicious behaviour.

“I’m also asking local businesses and communities to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately. It is also worth reminding the community to ensure their property is always locked and secured or kept out of sight.”

If you can assist this investigation please contact North Wales Police control room direct via web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx. Alternatively phone 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote V131993.

For comprehensive crime prevention advice on how to secure your business visit https://www.north-wales.police.uk/advice-and-support/safer-business/safer-business-intro