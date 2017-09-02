Bettws Banger Racing destroys fundraising target

BETTWS Banger Racing (BBR) has annihilated its 2017 fundraising target with the current pot standing around £25,000.

This means that the event has raised over £110,000 since its initial conception.

The BBR team posted their thanks on Facebook.

They said: “Thank you to everyone who made our event possible far too many to mention but we are so grateful to you all approximately £25,000 has been raised this year. Taking our total to £110,000, incredible, thank you everyone.”

These funds will go towards supporting worthwhile causes such as Wales Air Ambulance and other charities.

The 2017 event attracted over 100 racers, competing in six engine classes.

Additional events included a Ladies’ Race and Caravan Carnage.

The aim of the “carnage” was to park a car or van inside or on top of a caravan being towed around the track.

Aside from the main on-track entertainment there was also a selection of stalls and attractions including: the Apprentice winner Alana Spencer’s Ridiculously Rich cakes, a bouncy castle, face painting, Newtown Motor Club and a wealth of food and drink stalls.

The 2017 races are traditionally held on the Sunday of August Bank Holiday which this year landed on August 27.

Thanks are sent to the Bebb and the Price families for again opening up their fields for the event to take place.

Evening entertainment in the Bull and Heifer at Bettws Cedewain kept crowds entertained deep into the night.