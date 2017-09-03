Two-pronged attack on Welshpool car parking

A TWO pronged attack will be taken by Welshpool Town Council to sort out car parking issues in the town.

At the last full council meeting it was decided that the council will widen the areas that are being considered for parking permits.

This will be done alongside talking to Powys Council about bringing down car parking charges.

It was thought that if drivers who come in to Welshpool to work, could be persuaded by lower fees to use car parks, residential streets would not be so clogged up.

Cllr Phil Pritchard said: “The problem is people are becoming too tight and too mean to pay to park in the car parks that are empty.

“Since the yellow lines came in people have decided to find somewhere else to park, and go in to residential areas.

“Bron y Buckley used to be empty by 8.15 (am) but by 9 (am) it’s filled up, you see them walking down in to work.”

Mayor Cllr Stephen Kaye then brought car parking charges into the discussion.

Cllr Kaye said “Powys County Council needs to work with others.

“£360 or £370 a year is a hell of a lot to pay for a car parking permit.

“That’s what’s making this so difficult.

“People who work here can’t afford to pay.

“It’s a full week’s wages to pay for parking.

“We need to alleviate this problem.

“If it’s not reduced we will have more and more problems in the town, it was not built for cars.”

Cllr Julie Ellis added: “Reducing the parking price would help, it’s too much, people can’t afford it that’s why they’re not parking there.

Cllr Phil Pritchard added: “If it was dropped to £1 a day, the car parks would be full, I’d invite the county council and the highways portfolio holder to a meeting here.

“We could have a pilot scheme here in Welshpool.

“There would be far more revenue if the price were dropped to £1 a day.

“We can challenge them to do it.”