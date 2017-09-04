Car and minibus collision blocks road near Crossgates

Mon Sept 04, 2017
Reporter:
Owain Farrington
Monday 4 September 2017 12:52
A ROAD has been temporarily closed due to a collision betwene a car and a minibus.
The A483, Crossgates to Llandewi road was closed after the incident at around 8.40am this morning.
The road remains closed for recovery and clean-up.
Mid Wales News
