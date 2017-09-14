Brave Tyler and marathon man Andy carry Queen's Baton in Newtown

MAKING its journey through the Commonwealth, the Queen’s Baton Relay was in Newtown last Thursday.

The relay made a stop at Ysgol Dafydd Llwyd where the baton bearers were international long-distance runner Andrew Davies and nominated student Tyler Fereday.

Tyler was nominated by Ysgol Dafydd Llwyd.

He is currently in year two and recovered from a three year fight with Leukaemia.

During this period he has shown great bravery and determination.

Mr Davies is a 37-year-old marathon runner who represented Wales in the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games and has his sights firmly set on retaining his place for Gold Coast in 2018.

He finished 16th in this year's London Marathon and originates from the village of Forden.

Mr Davies works in Newtown as a lecturer and has family connections at Dafydd Llwyd.

Baton bearers were nominated locally, and the final selection was made by Commonwealth Games Wales.

The baton arrived in Newtown after visiting Llanidloes High School and went on to its final stop in Powys at Welshpool.

The Baton will go on to work its way to Australia via Asia and Oceania in time for the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games’ opening ceremony on April 4.