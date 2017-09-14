Llandegley windfarm saga continues

AN APPEAL has been lodged with the Wales Planning Inspectorate against a decision made by Powys Planning Committee to decline permission for a seven turbine windfarm near Llandegley.

In April this year, the proposed Hendy Wind Farm development with 110 metre tall turbines on Llandegley Rhos beside the Llandegley Rocks, was almost unanimously turned down by Powys planning committee, 11 to one.

The original planning application (code: P/2014/0672) was refused at the Powys County Council Planning Committee meeting on Thursday, April 27 earlier this year.

The application was submitted by Hendy Wind Farm Ltd in 2014 and has had numerous objectors including the Campaign for the Protection of Rural Wales (CPRW).

Concerns were raised around impact on rights of way and wildlife in the area: particularly of note was the annual mass migration of starlings roosting in the area, a point raised by Radnorshire Wildlife Trust.

In the Grounds for the appeal, laid out by solicitors on behalf of the Hendy Windfarm Project it said: “The appeal proposal would provide an urgently needed and materially beneficial contribution of renewable energy, with consequent savings in terms of carbon emissions which materially outweigh such environmental effects as have been identified.”

CPRW Brecon and Radnor chairman Jonathan Colchester contends this, he said: “The Hendy wind farm will have serious impacts, particularly on local landscape, historic culture, ecology and tourism. Let’s not forget one in six Welsh jobs depends on tourism.”

Now the Brecon and Radnor Branch of CPRW are rallying for people to stand up and have their say on the matter.

In April, the Powys Local Development Plan abandoned extensive Local Search Areas for Wind Energy, reducing the overall target for further Powys Renewable Energy from 600Mw to 60Mw after a campaign by CPRW.

Now CPRW are once again objecting to the wind development, North East of Llandrindod Wells which they say fall outside the LDP guidance.

CPRW Brecon & Radnor Branch are concerned that if the Welsh Planning Inspector approves this development, the decision will be used as a precedent by other developers and decision makers in the future.

Mr Colchester added: “Local support headed off the disproportionate renewables agenda in the LDP. Once again, the people of Powys must make their voice heard.”

Those who wish to comment on the appeal can do so by writing to wales@pins.gsi.gov.uk to the attention of case officer Rhys Rigby.

Or by post to Rhys Rigby, The Planning Inspectorate, Crown Buildings, Cathays Park, Cardiff, CF10 3NQ.

All comments must be received by September 27.

For more on the CPRW, visit: www.brecon-and-radnor-cprw.wales