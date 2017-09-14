Hundreds of pupils enjoy Queen's Baton Relay coming to Welshpool

ENERGETIC youngsters welcomed the Queen’s Baton Relay’s to Welshpool, with nearly 500 primary school pupils enjoying a marathon challenge.

School teams were trying to beat the World Marathon record of 2:02:57 before the baton arrived at Welshpool High School Playing Fields.

The Baton, was carried around the field by brothers Dan and Morgan Jones.

The pair are hopeful of swimming for Wales again at the 2018 Commonwealth Games which takes place on Australia’s Gold Coast next April.

They handed the baton on to a trio of bowlers, Caroline Taylor, Kathy Pierce and Hazel Wilson who enjoyed showing the baton to the massed ranks of school children.

All three bowl for the Berriew village club and have tasted success in many tournaments and international championships, including previous Commonwealth Games.

Welshpool Mayor, Cllr Stephen Kaye who attended said: “It went very smoothly and everyone enjoyed the day.

“All the children were given the opportunity to touch the baton and also see the note inside which was written by the Queen, and will be read out at the games.”