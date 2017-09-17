Public inquiry into plans for 133 homes in Meliden delayed by three weeks

A public inquiry into controversial plans for a large-scale housing development has been put back three weeks.

The inquiry by a Welsh Government planning inspector was originally due to be held today but will now take place on October 4.

Penrhyn Homes are appealing against Denbighshire County Council’s refusal to allow 133 dwellings on land between Mindale Farm and Ffordd Gwilym at Meliden, near Prestatyn.

The land was not originally earmarked for housing in the county’s development plan but was added after the Welsh Government said there was a shortfall in the county-wide allocation for housing.

When the application came before the planning committee in May, officers recommended that it be approved but members voted to reject it.

The main objections were the lack of infrastructure and likely traffic hazard, especially where so many extra vehicles would be entering the main Rhuddlan-Prestatyn road from Ffordd Gwilym at a steep junction.

The planners claimed, however, that those “limited technical highway grounds” were not enough to justify refusal.

Others argued against the loss of natural habitat for shrews, newts, owls and other birds.

Former local councillor Bob Patterson, who carried out a survey of local residents, said that 95 were totally against the scheme. Prestatyn Town Council also lodged an objection.

Penrhyn Homes have agreed to contribute £192,000 towards an extension to the village school, Ysgol Melyd, to accommodate the additional children likely to be generated by the development.