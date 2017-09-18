Theft of wine from Wrexham shop

A HOMELESS alcoholic found herself back in court just three days after her previous visit after she stole a bottle of wine.

Venesse Evans, 63, appeared in court on September 15 for four theft offences and received a 12 week suspended sentence.

Today Flintshire magistrates heard that at about 2.20pm on September 17 Evans took a bottle of wine worth £5.99 from the Co-op on Lord Street, Wrexham.

In interview she told officers she had been an alcoholic for more than 40 years and was “desperate for a drink”, despite having no money.

Patrick Geddes, defending, said Evans had suffered three heart attacks in recent years and accepted she would always be an alcoholic.

Magistrates’ chairman John Dodley extended Evans’ suspended 12-week sentence from a year to 18 months and ordered her to pay costs of £115 and a victim surcharge of £85.

She will also be the subject of a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.