Deganwy Marina sold according to property website after being on the market for £2.5m

The Deganwy Marina has been sold, subject to contract, according to the Jones Peckover site – one of the companies enlisted by Crown Estate to market the property.

The website described the Marina as “one of the finest and most modern marinas in North Wales” and a “fantastic opportunity for a new owner”.

Cllr Samantha Cotton, of the Deganwy Ward, echoed the comments of the website describing the Marina as an asset to the area.

The property has been on the market under joint agents Cooke & Arkwright, Jones Peckover and Vail Williams for £2.5 million.

The Deganwy Marina consists of 165 pontoon berths.