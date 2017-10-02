Police appeal for information after pedestrian hit by car in Wrexham

Police have appealed for information after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Wrexham.

A man was taken to hospital after the collision in Box Lane, Acton, at the weekend.

A Wales Ambulance spokesman said: “We were called at approximately 9.05pm on Saturday night

to reports that a pedestrian had been hit by a car on Box Lane, Wrexham.

“We sent a crew in an emergency ambulance and a man was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital.”

PC Mark Valentine, of North Wales Police, said: “North Wales Police and other emergency services responded to the scene of a road traffic collision on Box Lane, Wrexham at the junction with Chester Road involving a silver hatchback type vehicle and a pedestrian.

“An investigation is underway and we’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or events leading up to it to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote reference RC17149100.”