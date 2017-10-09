Newly refurbed pub pulls in MP support

A refurbished pub has won the backing of the town’s MP.

As The Dee Inn in Flint reopened its doors to members of the public, David Hanson, MP for Delyn, got behind the bar to wish staff good luck.

Mr Hanson said: “The work that the team have done to refurbish The Dee Inn is fantastic.

“They have kept the character that you have come to expect from the pub, but at the same time brought in same excellent improvements.

“When I visited The Dee Inn was busy with locals, showing that this is a thriving pub.”

Mrs Hanson added: “It is important that we support our local pubs as it brings valuable money to our communities and provides decent jobs.

“Figures show that in Delyn alone pubs provide 915 jobs and bring in £15 million to our local economy. These jobs ensure that our high streets have solid foundations to build upon.

“Publicans are working hard in Flint, and other towns in Delyn, to keep their doors open and I am determined to do all I can in Parliament to ensure they can continue to provide the excellent service we all know and love.”